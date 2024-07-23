Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AudioCodes by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in AudioCodes by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AUDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.