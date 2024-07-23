Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,700 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,809 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $7,018,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 263,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.26.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

