HI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $233,129.15 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $233,129.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049082 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,803.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

