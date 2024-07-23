Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.71

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 78588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

