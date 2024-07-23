Head to Head Review: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -58.21% -1.59% -0.52% Annaly Capital Management -8.38% 15.13% 1.63%

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.45 -$550.95 million ($11.73) -6.00 Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.73 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -20.95

This table compares Howard Hughes and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Howard Hughes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Howard Hughes and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 6 0 2.75

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $21.06, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

