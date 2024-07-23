Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $16.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Hayward alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Trading Up 3.2 %

HAYW opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hayward by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hayward by 32.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 241.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 429,851 shares in the last quarter.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.