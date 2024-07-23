HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,916 shares of company stock worth $11,737,995. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 311.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

