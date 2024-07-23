Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $10.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GPI opened at $308.42 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $323.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

