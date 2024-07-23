GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,825. GoDaddy has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at $51,386,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.