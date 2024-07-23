General Dynamics (GD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $291.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.54. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.