GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. 53,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,615. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.