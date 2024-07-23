Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Down to $104.29

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.29, but opened at $100.26. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $101.29, with a volume of 25,060 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 116.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 89,128 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.