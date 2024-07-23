Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $31,429,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $7,969,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $5,723,000.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 70,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,330. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

