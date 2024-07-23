First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$40.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other First National Financial news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In other First National Financial news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,684 shares of company stock worth $2,630,974. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE FN opened at C$37.64 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.63.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

