First Digital USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,023,456,516 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,988,956,599.26. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99976722 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $4,002,571,650.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

