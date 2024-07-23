First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

