F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,766,000 after buying an additional 723,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $4,720,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.