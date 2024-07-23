Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $424.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $24.73 or 0.00036748 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,315.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00579868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00107710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00239163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00068107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,028,487 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

