Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $385.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $23.79 or 0.00036112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,882.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00554240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00109338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00241750 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00046325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00067188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,039,147 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

