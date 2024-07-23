Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,288,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after buying an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. 869,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.