Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Trading Down 28.8%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 28.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 40,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 14,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $816,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

