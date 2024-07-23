ERC20 Price Tops $0.0173 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $87.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,880.82 or 0.99997923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00075475 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01730141 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

