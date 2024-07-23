Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $277.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EFX opened at $269.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.23. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.