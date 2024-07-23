Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,991. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

