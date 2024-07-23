Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Elbit Imaging Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

