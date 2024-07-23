Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,943,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.96. 7,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

