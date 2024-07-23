Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 141,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

