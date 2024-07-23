Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,597 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 289,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

