Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,845 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.96. 3,265,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.