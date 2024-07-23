Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.60 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of EnerSys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

