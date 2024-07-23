Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.78 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 1,243,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,329. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.