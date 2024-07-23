Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,383,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.59. 32,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

