Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 270.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,657,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

