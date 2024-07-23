Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $250.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,524. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average of $281.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

