Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,294. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

