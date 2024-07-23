Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,499 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,429,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,229,000 after buying an additional 159,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

