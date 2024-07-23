Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 241.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 927,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

