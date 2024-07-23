Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,296 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $137.86. 48,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,913. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

