Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 5,022 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $53,754,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,173.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 110,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $4.46 on Monday, reaching $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $162.49.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
