Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 36,172 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,927. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

