East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

