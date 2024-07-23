Dynex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,071,712 coins and its circulating supply is 93,072,035 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,042,381.32445183. The last known price of Dynex is 0.49702368 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,167,240.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

