Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,229. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$68,310.30. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total value of C$148,239.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$68,310.30. Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,972 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

