Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 19534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

