Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,258,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,612 shares.The stock last traded at $3.26 and had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $813.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

