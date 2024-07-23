dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $790.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,686,250 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99897761 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,731.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

