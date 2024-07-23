Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,022.81.

NYSE:DECK opened at $884.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $971.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

