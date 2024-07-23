Davis R M Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO remained flat at $509.79 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,639. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.