Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,443. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

