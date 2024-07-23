Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 596,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

